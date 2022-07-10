State-owned oil firms stay away from buying scrips under rebate scheme3 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 11:23 PM IST
Garment and apparel exporters say the scheme as it is now erodes export margins of the domestic textile industry
NEW DELHI : Banks and state-owned oil firms are, in a sign of rising uncertainty in global trade, refraining from buying tradeable scrips issued to exporters under the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme to avoid liability in case export realization does not happen.