NEW DELHI : Banks and state-owned oil firms are, in a sign of rising uncertainty in global trade, refraining from buying tradeable scrips issued to exporters under the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme to avoid liability in case export realization does not happen.

The RoSCTL scheme was introduced last year to provide rebates against taxes and levies already paid by exporters on inputs. The rebate is not given as cash but as tradeable scrips, which exporters can sell to importers.

However, rising uncertainty over payment for exports amid geopolitical concerns and disruption in the supply chain has resulted in the value of the scrips falling as much as 20%, causing loss to exporters.

“The RoSCTL scheme was mooted by the finance ministry and Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC). By introducing this scheme, the government virtually postponed its liability by two years. Earlier a scrip worth Rs100 could be easily sold at Rs97-98. However, this is not the case now. One of the clauses in the scheme suggests that if there is no export realization, the liability falls on the bearer of the scrip.

As such, there are fewer buyers of these scrips in the market. Big oil importers such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Ltd (HPCL), even banks are not buying these scrips as they do not want to take on the liability.

The commerce ministry has asked the finance ministry to drop the clause or allow the scrip to be generated only after export realization has happened, a government official said.

Trade experts said that global goods trade has already slowed in the first half of 2022 as supply chains continued to be affected by the covid pandemic. The concerns around the supply chain were exacerbated following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Garment and apparel exporters have said that the scheme in its current form is eroding export margins of the domestic textile industry. Garment manufacturing units are facing losses of ₹1,200 crore with the discount on tradeable scrips rising from 3% to about 20%, according to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

“In the notification, there is a provision that if the payment is not realized and the exporter doesn’t take responsibility, the importer will be liable. So unless the scrip belongs to a very trusted or reliable exporter, where there is no risk, an importer will not take the scrip of a small company," it said.

PSUs and banks do not want to take any risk, especially as scrips are also subject to market premiums and will keep on changing. “Anyone can question why the scrip was bought on a day when the premium was more or less,“ said Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive officer, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Exporters argue that state and central levies are collected in cash and, therefore, reimbursement or rebate on such levies should also be made in cash.

In a letter to the government, exporters said that the scrips are being traded at discounts of 15-20%, because of which exporters are not getting the intended value under the scheme. They also alleged that importers are reaping all advantages of the scheme at the cost of exporters. Queries emailed to the department of commerce, ministry of finance, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL on Thursday remained unanswered till press time.