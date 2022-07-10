State-owned oil firms stay away from buying scrips under rebate scheme

“The RoSCTL scheme was mooted by the finance ministry and Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC). By introducing this scheme, the government virtually postponed its liability by two years. Earlier a scrip worth Rs100 could be easily sold at Rs97-98. However, this is not the case now. One of the clauses in the scheme suggests that if there is no export realization, the liability falls on the bearer of the scrip.