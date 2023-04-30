Rising prices, volumes may propel earnings recovery for steel makers1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:23 PM IST
After domestic volumes, export volumes may see recovery as the export ban on steel ended in November
The strong steel demand in the domestic market is likely to support the performance of steel manufacturers during the March quarter.
