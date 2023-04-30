Rising prices, volumes may propel earnings recovery for steel makers

International iron ore prices, after ranging between $120-$160 a tonne during Q4 FY22, continued to come down to around $80 a tonne during Q3. The prices, though, have risen thereafter on expectations of a pickup in demand after the opening of China in January; nevertheless, they are at much lower levels compared to peaks. The case with coal is similar. Analysts said steel manufacturers in India usually carry inventory of two to four months and hence, will benefit from low-cost raw material inventory of Q3 in Q4.

