Steel prices jump up to 5,000 per tonne amid Russia-Ukraine conflict: Report

India is a net exporter of aluminum and therefore, the brokerage believes that companies such as Hindalco, National Aluminium Company (Nalco) and Vedanta will benefit from the elevated aluminum prices. Whereas, Coal India will be the biggest beneficiary of resurgence in coal demand, and Tata is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of any steel price hike in the EU.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}