Steel prices rise again, but will they hold up?
According to analysts, India’s export price persisted at $705-708 tonne levels, helped by price increases by the Far East, Chinese and Russian suppliers.
New Delhi: After two successive weeks of decline in hot rolled coil (HRC) prices, steelmakers got some respite last week as prices rose by ₹400-500 per tonne.
