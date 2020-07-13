Steel to see demand for long products pick up faster than flats

Sachit Jain, Vice-Chairman and MD, Vardhman Special Steels, a Ludhiana-based autograde steel manufacturer, said the automotive industry’s demand for steel took a sharp fall in the first quarter. “We’re seeing each month now doing better than the one before," Jain told Mint in a phone conversation. “We’re seeing demand from the rural economy pick up, so tractor, motorcycle, small car sales are encouraging. Heavy commercial vehicles and luxury car segments will take a while to recover. It depends on how and when the lockdown will be lifted – some states are going back into a lockdown now, so that (forecast) may change. It all depends on consumer demand and whether there are second and third waves to the virus."