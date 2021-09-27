Stock futures waver; oil prices near three-year high

Stocks swung last week as fears about Evergrande’s debt problems weighed on markets. Despite the Chinese property developer missing a bond coupon payment, the S&P 500 still finished the week up 0.5%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped boost confidence when he said the U.S. economy has recovered sufficiently for the central bank to potentially announce the start of bond-purchase tapering at its next meeting.

