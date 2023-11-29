Sunil Mittal's Bharti Telecom targets its biggest-ever rupee bond issuance in India with $961 million plan
Bharti Telecom Ltd. plans to raise up to 80 billion rupees in the local-currency bond market, seeking bids for notes due in two, three, and five years
Bharti Telecom Ltd., owned by Sunil Bharti Mittal, is planning to raise as much as 80 billion rupees ($961 million) in the local-currency bond market, according to people familiar with the matter.
