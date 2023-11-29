Bharti Telecom Ltd., owned by Sunil Bharti Mittal, is planning to raise as much as 80 billion rupees ($961 million) in the local-currency bond market, according to people familiar with the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is expected to seek bids this week for notes due in two-, three- and five years, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. If the deal goes through, it will be Bharti Telecom’s largest-ever rupee issuance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bharti Telecom is coming to the bond market at a time when its unit, which is India’s second-largest wireless carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd., is rolling out 5G services across the country as it takes on its rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issuance is also the Bharti’s first in the onshore market in almost a year. It raised 32 billion rupees through three-year notes in December last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.