Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
Tata Metaliks Q2 Results: Net profit grows three-fold to ₹44 crore on lower expenses

 PTI

Tata Metaliks Q2 Results: Total income fell to ₹758.05 crore from ₹881.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Tata Metaliks posted an over three-fold jump in net profit at ₹44.16 crore (Pixabay)Premium
Tata Metaliks posted an over three-fold jump in net profit at 44.16 crore (Pixabay)

Tata Metaliks Ltd on Tuesday posted an over three-fold jump in net profit at 44.16 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, helped by reduced expenses.

It had clocked 14.29 crore net profit in July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to 758.05 crore from 881.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses declined to 696.41 crore from 861.64 crore in July-September 2022-23.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks has its plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal. It has two major product offerings – Pig Iron (PI) and Ductile Iron Pipe (DIP).

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 05:54 PM IST
