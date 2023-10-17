Tata Metaliks Q2 Results: Net profit grows three-fold to ₹44 crore on lower expenses
Tata Metaliks Q2 Results: Total income fell to ₹758.05 crore from ₹881.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Tata Metaliks Ltd on Tuesday posted an over three-fold jump in net profit at ₹44.16 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, helped by reduced expenses.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message