Tata Metaliks Q2 Results: Total income fell to ₹758.05 crore from ₹881.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Tata Metaliks Ltd on Tuesday posted an over three-fold jump in net profit at ₹44.16 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, helped by reduced expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It had clocked ₹14.29 crore net profit in July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to ₹758.05 crore from ₹881.77 crore in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expenses declined to ₹696.41 crore from ₹861.64 crore in July-September 2022-23.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks has its plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal. It has two major product offerings – Pig Iron (PI) and Ductile Iron Pipe (DIP).

