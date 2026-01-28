'Thank God I did not sell my silver': Robert Kiyosaki clears the air as silver, gold price bull run continues

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is back in the spotlight after issuing a detailed clarification on social media platform X, pushing back against rumours that he had sold all his silver holdings to buy more Bitcoin. Speaking from the Vancouver Resource Investor Conference (VRIC), Kiyosaki said the speculation was inaccurate and stressed that silver remains the cornerstone of his long-term strategy.

In his latest post on social media platform X, Kiyosaki explained that while he had sold some Bitcoin and some gold, the proceeds were used to buy a new home—not to rotate entirely into crypto.

“Selling some gold and some Bitcoin was my mistake… a big mistake. Thank God I did not sell my silver,” he wrote, underlining his conviction that silver continues to offer structural and monetary value in a world he believes is heading toward deeper financial stress.

He further noted that he prefers using debt to buy income-producing real estate, which then funds further purchases of gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. “Why sell silver, when I use debt to buy investment real estate for positive cash flow,” he said in his latest post, reiterating that leverage, when used carefully, allows him to keep accumulating what he calls “real money.”

Clearing the Bitcoin and gold confusion Kiyosaki’s clarification comes against the backdrop of an earlier disclosure made in November, when he revealed that he had sold $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin for roughly $90,000 in cash. The headline figure raised eyebrows, but Kiyosaki maintained that the move was not bearish on Bitcoin. He said he had originally bought Bitcoin at around $6,000 per coin years ago and was simply reallocating gains into cash-flow-generating assets.

“With the cash from Bitcoin, I am purchasing two surgery centres and investing in a billboard business,” Kiyosaki wrote at the time, adding that these investments were expected to generate positive cash flow of about $27,500 a month by February, largely tax-free.

Crash warnings and a bold silver call Around the same time, Kiyosaki once again warned that the “biggest crash in history” was already unfolding across the US, Europe and Asia. He argued that excessive debt, weak monetary discipline and policy missteps by central banks were eroding confidence in fiat currencies. Against this backdrop, he urged investors to move quickly into what he considers safer alternatives—gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Silver, however, stands out in his worldview. Kiyosaki has repeatedly described it as the most undervalued and safest asset in the current cycle. “Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026,” he said in an earlier post, making one of the most aggressive bullish calls on the white metal.

His argument rests on silver’s dual role. While gold is primarily a store of value, silver is increasingly an industrial necessity. Kiyosaki likens its role in the modern economy to iron during the Industrial Revolution, citing its extensive use in solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles, medical equipment and defence technologies. This structural demand, he believes, gives silver an edge as both money and material.

Markets echo the narrative Recent price action has added fuel to Kiyosaki’s thesis. Silver rose nearly 3% to close near record highs above $117 an ounce, while spot silver hovered around $113.63 after touching $117.69 earlier in the week. The metal is already up close to 60% this year, supported by strong investment demand, tight supply and a weaker US dollar.

Gold, too, has surged to fresh records, breaking past $5,200 an ounce and rising more than 20% since the start of the year. Kiyosaki has welcomed the rally, reiterating his belief that fiat currencies are steadily losing purchasing power. He has even floated a long-term gold target of $27,000, calling the current move validation of his decades-long warnings.

For Kiyosaki, short-term volatility is noise.

“I just keep buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum and get richer,” Kiyosaki had said in another post, summing up his investment philosophy. "Why worry about the price of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, when the world has incompetent, highly educated PhD’s…like my poor dad…. Controlling the Fed, the Treasury, and US Government?," his X post said.

Kiyosaki argued that short-term price movements are irrelevant when the long-term trend of currency debasement is clear. He framed his argument around the steady rise in US national debt and the erosion of the US dollar’s purchasing power, linking the problem to policy decisions taken by highly educated policymakers running institutions such as the US Federal Reserve and the Treasury.