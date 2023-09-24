The ‘Crude’ Question: Despite restricted supply, can oil sustain at $100/bbl?4 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Oil prices have now retreated to $93 per barrel as markets weighed supply concerns stemming from Russia's fuel export ban against demand woes from future rate hikes.
International crude oil prices have rallied more than 10 per cent and sizzled to 10-month high levels after oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary output cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) till the end of the year.
