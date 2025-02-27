The gold rally can’t be stopped. How to play it now.

For those concerned that gold could lose momentum after its rally, silver might be the way to go. The two metals often trade similarly to each other, even though silver has more industrial uses than gold. But that extra use case is what has been keeping silver down, due to a slump in demand from the slowdown in Chinese manufacturing. Silver futures are up just 6.8% this year, compared with gold’s 10% rise, and could have more room to run if investors start getting more comfortable with the economy. Investors could consider the $14 billion iShares Silver Trust, which has an expense ratio of 0.5%.