The “real” price of oil may be more than $30 higher than the price that most investors track—and those elevated levels could keep gasoline prices high for much longer.
The ‘real’ oil price is a lot higher than it looks
SummarySpot crude prices measured in the North Sea are trading above $135 per barrel.
The “real” price of oil may be more than $30 higher than the price that most investors track—and those elevated levels could keep gasoline prices high for much longer.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More