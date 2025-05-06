The silver rally has lagged gold’s run. That could change soon.

Market dynamics may be shifting in silver’s favor. Gold was a big beneficiary of uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s trade war launched on April 2, dubbed “Liberation Day." In the past few weeks President Donald Trump has walked back some proposals, while investors have had time to digest the news. Last week, the S&P 500, which recently completed a nine-day win streak, mostly recouped its post-April 2 losses. That’s led investors to sell gold, which has declined about 2.3% in the past two weeks.