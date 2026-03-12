Unblocking the Strait of Hormuz is shaping up as a remarkably complex and time-consuming task.
The Strait of Hormuz could take weeks—even months—to reopen, military experts say
SummaryAt that rate, analysts say oil prices would climb to $150, a level that would send the U.S. and other economies into recession.
Unblocking the Strait of Hormuz is shaping up as a remarkably complex and time-consuming task.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More