The Strait of Hormuz could take weeks—even months—to reopen, military experts say

Iran had an estimated 6,000 mines as of a year ago, including devices that can be placed on the sea floor and those that sit closer to the surface or are attached to the ships themselves, according to a report prepared for Congress by the Congressional Research Service. While the U.S. said that it destroyed 16 mine-laying ships in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, Talmadge says that those kinds of attacks would not necessarily eliminate the problem. Iran is able to use much smaller vessels to place mines, too. Talmadge says the country has thousands of boats and small submarines capable of the task.