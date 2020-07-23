The yellow metal could add lustre to your portfolio

In dollar terms, gold has a very long bear cycle. If a US investor entered the gold in 1980, at a price of $850 per ounce, they would have only realized this price much later, in 2008. At the other end of the scale, the price of gold in rupee terms, corresponding to the US dollar, in 1980 was ₹6,710 per oz (1 ounce = 31.1035 gm) and ₹39,724 in 2008. While for a US investor, the return was nil after 29 years, an Indian investor would have earned 6.34% per year due to the depreciation in the local currency. The added element of currency return with the asset return makes gold less risky for an Indian investor.