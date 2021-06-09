This metal worth more than gold is set to get even more expensive

The metal used in catalytic converters hit an all-time high of more than $3,018 an ounce in May and, even as its rally cooled over the past month, is still more than $900 more expensive than bullion. The spread between the two spiked last month to the widest since its record in February last year and may continue to expand as the global economic recovery boosts consumption.

