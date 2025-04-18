Tourists are avoiding the US. It’s a problem for the oil market.
Summary
- Fewer visitors mean not only fewer room bookings for hotels, but lower oil prices for the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude.
Tourists no longer want to come to the United States, and it isn’t just hurting hotel bookings. The decline is starting to show up in oil-demand data, according to J.P. Morgan.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more