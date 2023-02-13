Trading in cotton futures contract starts in collaboration of Centre, MCX, trade & industry
- In order to make the futures prices more representative and not speculative, contract specification and quality standards has been modified and new cotton future contract has been launched at MCX on 31 January 2023
NEW DELHI : Trading in newly launched, more representative cotton futures contract has commenced from 13 February, 2023 with the collaborative approach of Central government, MCX, trade & industry.
