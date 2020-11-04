Trump or Biden? How gold prices could move

"There is also a strong chance that Democrats have a majority in Senate, which implies higher fiscal spending. In terms of connotation for the markets, we should brace for a transient sell-off in US equities and fall in US dollar, Ergo, Gold could rally higher, helped by a tumbling US dollar and concerns of higher fiscal spending and potentially rising inflation. Needless to mention, Fed will remain tolerant of the same, with the central bank recently articulating that it will stand pat on interest rates for the next three years. In case of Biden as the next US President, Base metal prices should move higher as US/Chinese relationship will stabilize and markets start pricing in a probable trade deal," said Hitesh Jain, Lead Analyst – Institutional Equities.