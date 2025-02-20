Mint Market

Trump tariff worries keep gold near record high level

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/:PRECIOUS-Trump tariff worries keep gold near record high level

Reuters
Published20 Feb 2025, 06:20 AM IST
Advertisement
Trump tariff worries keep gold near record high level

Feb 20 - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, hovering near their all-time highs as concerns persisted over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies, which could fuel inflation and escalate a global trade war. FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,938.57 an ounce, as of 0027 GMT. Bullion scaled an all-time high of $2,946.85 on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,955.20.

* Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium earlier this month. Furthermore, he recently said he intends to impose auto tariffs "in the neighborhood of 25%", along with similar duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.

Advertisement

* Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday showed that Trump's initial policy proposals raised concern about higher inflation and affirmed a continued pause on rate cuts.

* The Fed held its benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.50% range at its meeting last month, and officials have since said they are in no rush to cut rates again until they are more certain inflation will decline to the 2% target.

* Traders currently see the Fed delivering 38 basis points worth of rate cuts by December, according to LSEG data.

Advertisement

* Bullion is seen as a safeguard against geopolitical risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset's appeal.

* A slew of Fed officials are scheduled to speak later in the day, which could provide further insights on U.S. central bank's monetary policy.

* Spot silver was steady at $32.71 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.2% to $969.70, and palladium was steady at$968.38. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, Loan Prime Rate 5Y Feb 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm 15 Feb, w/e 1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Feb 1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Feb 1530 US EIA-Nat Gas Chg Bcf, Nat Gas-EIA Implied Flow 14 Feb, w/e

Advertisement

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesTrump tariff worries keep gold near record high level
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 06:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App