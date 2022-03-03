Ukraine conflict puts Brent near $120 a barrel, a 9-year high

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day on Thursday, Brent crude neared the $120 per barrel mark, the highest since 2013.
The May futures contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange on Thursday hit a high of $119.84 per barrel, according to Bloomberg. Brent was at $116.11 per barrel, higher by 2.82% around 7 pm. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also touched a high of $116.57 per barrel during the day. The April contract of WTI on NYMEX was 2.78% higher at $113.68 per barrel around 7 pm.
Oil prices have been on a boil amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine over concerns of severe supply shortage. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and the largest exporter. Several sanctions have been placed upon Russia, but the US and Europe have so far not imposed any sanction on Russian oil and gas. However, with the conflict intensifying, concerns are growing among market players over the possibility of sanctions on energy supplies from Russia.
Analysts said crude prices are unlikely to calm down in the near term. “We expect WTI prices could test $120 a barrel and Brent prices could test $125 a barrel in the upcoming sessions," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president, commodities, Mehta Equities.
In a related development, the Opec-plus grouping comprising 23 countries including Russia on Wednesday decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March. The decision to maintain status quo despite the price rise to record highs also backed the prices, analysts said.
India’s high level of import dependence will impact its balance of payment and current account deficit, according to Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte. The spike in oil prices will also impact the budget arithmetic for the upcoming fiscal as the estimates were made with the crude price for FY23 pegged at $70-75 per barrel. The gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for FY23 according to the Economic Survey for FY22 is 8-8.5%. The fiscal deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4% of GDP, according to the budget.
This rise in crude oil prices is expected to lead to a steep increase in retail fuel prices in the country. The petrol price in Delhi on Thursday was Rs95.41 per litre and that of diesel was Rs86.67 per litre. Fuel prices have been steady for more than three months amid the build-up to the ongoing Assembly elections.
In case of an increase in petrol and diesel prices, inflation too is likely to increase.
