Ukraine-Russia conflict: Oil prices spike up in early trade

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oil prices gained more than $1 in early trade on Monday on rising jitters over potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil prices gained more than $1 in early trade on Monday on rising jitters over potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Brent crude futures were up $1.34, or 1.4%, at $94.88 a barrel at 2312 GMT after hitting a high of $95.00 in early trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If a Russian invasion takes place as the U.S. and U.K. have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}