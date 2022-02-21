Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Ukraine-Russia conflict: Oil prices spike up in early trade

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Oil prices spike up in early trade

Brent crude futures were up $1.34, or 1.4%, at $94.88 a barrel at 2312 GMT after hitting a high of $95.00 in early trade.
1 min read . 05:43 AM IST Reuters

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine

Oil prices gained more than $1 in early trade on Monday on rising jitters over potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up $1.34, or 1.4%, at $94.88 a barrel at 2312 GMT after hitting a high of $95.00 in early trade.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.68, or 1.8%, at $92.75 a barrel after hitting a high of $92.93.

"If a Russian invasion takes place as the U.S. and U.K. have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

