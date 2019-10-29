Understanding the different measures of purity of gold

The purity of gold is measured in carats. The purest gold has a measure of 24 carats. It indicates that there is no other metal mixed with the gold. As the cartage of gold reduces, it indicates the existence of other metals, typically copper and silver, mixed with gold. For example, 18 carat gold has 75% (18/24) of gold and 25% of other metals.

Another way of denoting the purity of gold is by the fineness. Fineness represents the pure gold in the gold alloy in parts per thousand. A fineness of 99.5 or .995 indicates 995 parts of gold and five parts of another metal. 999.99 or five nines fine, is the highest quality of fine gold. 22 carat gold, that is typically used in making jewellery, has a fineness of 916.

A fineness of 100% is impossible to achieve as there will be some degree of impurity in commercially available gold. Pure gold is too soft to be used in making jewellery. Depending upon the metal it is alloyed with, the workability and colour of the gold alloy will change. For example, white gold is an alloy of gold with silver or palladium. Copper is included to create rose gold.