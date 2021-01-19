Upstox launches digital gold platform: All you need to know

“Gold is considered a store of value, a symbol of wealth, and generally one of the safest investment options. At Upstox, we believe that everyone must have access to multiple investment options so that they can build a balanced and diversified portfolio. We want a greater segment of people to take advantage of the Digital Gold offering along with Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, NFOs, and other products to maximize ways to build wealth," Ravi Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Upstox, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}