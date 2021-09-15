Uranium heats up, and hedge funds score

Traders say the surge in uranium, an element that when enriched is manufactured into rods that fuel nuclear power plants, in some respects echoes the 2021 rise in shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Hedge funds and family offices are among those to have invested in the newly listed trust. Traders say interest from individual investors is also helping to drive prices in a market that largely comprises private agreements between buyers and sellers, rather than the open price discovery of larger markets such as oil and gold.

