Uranium rally might have a brief half-life

In the midst of the excitement, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. One is that Sprott isn’t buying the uranium directly from the miners. Miners participate in the spot uranium market too, but they primarily depend on long-term contracts with utilities. A lot of the spot market trading action in uranium occurs among financial players such as traders and banks, according to Mr. Hinze. In other words, the commodity’s rally itself doesn’t necessarily reflect changes in the underlying supply and demand dynamics today.