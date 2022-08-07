US CPI data to dollar index: 5 triggers that may dictate gold price in near term

2] Dollar index: "Eyes would also be on the movement of the dollar index. The greenback is seen forming a base at the 105 mark and is likely to remain well bid at least in the near term, which could be a significant headwind for gold prices. On the contrary, if the dollar index breaches the key 105 mark, it would provide a thrust to gold to continue with its upwards momentum," said Sugandha Sachdeva. She said that direction of the Indian rupee which witnessed sharp swings last week would also be on investors’ radar and shall impact domestic gold prices.