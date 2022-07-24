US Fed meeting to Q2 GDP data: These triggers may impact gold price in near term

For the week ahead, the foremost driving factor for gold would be the outcome of the Fed monetary policy meeting. As inflation in the US has surged to a fresh 41-year high of 9.1% in June, the Fed is likely to deliver another large interest rate hike at the forthcoming meeting. However, two Fed officials have recently downplayed the odds of a 100bps rate hike which has boosted risk sentiments in the markets and weighed on the greenback. Now it looks almost certain that the US Fed will raise rates by 75bps to combat runaway inflation, but that is already factored in. However, the guidance of the Fed about the monetary policy path ahead will largely determine gold prices in the coming days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}