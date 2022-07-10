US inflation to Fed's speech: 5 factors that may dominate gold price this week3 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 06:02 AM IST
- Gold price today is under pressure as dollar index has climbed to its 20-year high
Listen to this article
Gold prices witnessed a bumpy ride and slipped to a 10-month low in international markets during the week, only to recover some lost ground towards the end of the week. The Fed’s tightening cycle amid elevated inflation readings and the sharp impulse in the dollar index towards fresh 20-year highs led to a steep decline in gold prices. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold price fell from ₹51,950 to ₹50m810 per 10 gm level, logging 2.20 per cent loss during the week gone by.