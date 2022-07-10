US inflation to Fed's speech: 5 factors that may dominate gold price this week

"US inflation rose more than expected again in May, dashing hopes that the rise in the inflationary trend was plateauing off. The CPI rate rose by 1.0 per cent from April, taking the headline inflation to a new 40-year high of 8.6 per cent. The market expectation was around 8.3 per cent, with a monthly gain of only 0.7 per cent. This could pave the way for aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed going forward. This will drag the gold rates lower, until the next fed meet and commentary," said Pritam Patnaik, Head of Commodities — HNI and NRI Acquisitions at Axis Securities.

