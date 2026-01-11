US-Iran news: Silver rates may climb to a new peak on Monday, say experts

US-Iran news: Experts predicted that the silver prices are likely to rise to a new high on Monday, 12 January 2026, due to the escalating tensions over the anti-government protests in Iran and US President Donald Trump's intervention threat in the conflict.

The citizens of Iran have filled the streets of the national capital, Tehran, as the anti-government protests intensified on Saturday night amid the internet shutdown in the country and the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led government's crackdown.

Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the silver prices for the March 2026 contract closed 0.29% or ₹723 per kilogram lower at ₹252,002 per kg after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹252,725 per kg, as per the exchange.

Silver price outlook for Monday Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert, said that the latest developments related to the tensions over the Iran protests and the United States' involvement in the conflict are likely to drive up the precious metal prices.

“Silver rates may open upside and touch $82 and $85 per ounce, while in the MCX, it may hit ₹256,000 and ₹260,000 per kg,” said Gupta.

Experts suggest that the silver price outlook for the upcoming week remains constructive for the investors' sentiments. The silver prices have been rising due to the increasing demand for solar, EVs and AI infrastructure amid the geopolitical risks.

Key levels for COMEX and MCX silver On the technical front, Ponmudi R, the CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealthtech firm, said that the silver prices on MCX are set to witness a strong support at the range of ₹240,000 to ₹245,000 per kilogram (kg).

If the silver prices breach the ₹253,000 per kg level, then the move is likely to trigger a further rise to the range of ₹260,000 to ₹270,000 per kg levels in the upcoming weeks due to the rising demand from solar, EV, and electronic sectors amid aggressive accumulation on pullbacks.

MCX silver price surged to ₹252,725 per kg last week, and the precious metal's recent breakout from its consolidation range indicates a strong bullish channel for the commodity.

On the global front, the COMEX silver prices noted a sharp rebound to $79.79 per ounce, and its immediate support level now stands at $75–$78 per ounce zone coinciding with recent swing lows and channel support.

The commodity market expert also highlighted that if silver prices sustain a breakout above the $82 per ounce mark, then the precious metal has the potential to rally to $85 to $90 per ounce range.

Silver prices have “further upside possible as supply constraints and green-energy-driven demand continue to underpin the broader bull phase. Corrections, if any, are expected to remain shallow and short-lived,” said Ponmudi R.

