Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate rises above ₹1.61 lakh, silver price jumps 2% amid US-Iran war

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices were largely steady on Friday, after falling more than 1% in the previous session, as investors remained cautious amid widening war in the Middle East and its fallout on the global economy.
Spot gold price held its ground at $5,076.09 per ounce, and the US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% at $5,084.50. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $82.26 per ounce.
Gold prices have risen about 18% so far this year, notching successive record highs amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
The dollar index declined, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies.
In the latest development over the geopolitical tensions, Iran launched a series of attacks on Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. forces in the Middle East, said that the U.S. has enough munitions to continue its bombardment indefinitely.
In other commodities, spot platinum price rose 0.1% to $2,124.05, while palladium prices rallied 1.1% to $1,639.78.
CME cuts initial margin on its COMEX 100 gold futures to 7% from 9%. CME also cuts initial margin on its COMEX 5000 silver futures to 14% from 18%.
Gold and silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher on Friday, following gains in international bullion prices as the widening US-Iran war lifted safe-haven appeal for the precious metals.
MCX gold rate today for April futures contracts opened 0.85% higher at ₹1,61,040 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,59,673 level.
MCX silver price for May futures contracts opened higher by ₹5,759, or 2.19%, at ₹2,67,950 per kilogram as compared to its previous close of ₹2,62,191 level.
Silver prices moved toward $84 per ounce as the broader precious metals complex recovered, though the metal remains on course to register a weekly loss exceeding 10%. The decline followed heightened demand for the US dollar amid intensifying geopolitical tensions as the US-Israeli offensive against Iran entered its seventh day, with Tehran launching fresh missile and drone strikes across the Gulf. Surging oil prices added to inflation worries, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts until September or October rather than July.
Gold traded near $5,125 per ounce, recovering from losses as escalating tensions in the Middle East supported safe-haven demand. The US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its seventh day. Rising geopolitical risks and higher oil prices lifted inflation concerns, prompting traders to scale back expectations for Federal Reserve easing to just one rate cut this year, compared with two projected earlier in the week.
Recent US data also indicated resilient economic momentum, including lower jobless claims, stronger productivity, fewer job cuts, and faster-than-expected services sector growth.
Spot gold price held its ground at $5,076.09 per ounce, and the US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% at $5,084.50. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $82.26 per ounce.
Gold and silver prices were largely steady on Friday, after falling more than 1% in the previous session, as investors remained cautious amid widening war in the Middle East and its fallout on the global economy.