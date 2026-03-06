Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate rises above ₹1.61 lakh, silver price jumps 2% amid US-Iran war

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices were largely steady on Friday, after falling more than 1% in the previous session, as investors remained cautious amid widening war in the Middle East and its fallout on the global economy.

Spot gold price held its ground at $5,076.09 per ounce, and the US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% at $5,084.50. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $82.26 per ounce.

Gold prices have risen about 18% so far this year, notching successive record highs amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

The dollar index declined, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies.

In the latest development over the geopolitical tensions, Iran launched a series of attacks on Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. forces in the Middle East, said that the U.S. has enough munitions to continue its bombardment indefinitely.

In other commodities, spot platinum price rose 0.1% to $2,124.05, while palladium prices rallied 1.1% to $1,639.78.