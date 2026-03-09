Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate falls below ₹1.61 lakh, silver slips 1% on strong dollar amid US-Iran war

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Monday as a stronger dollar weighed on greenback-priced precious metals, while higher crude oil prices fuelled inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for near-term reductions in interest rates.
Spot gold prices fell 2.5% to $5,041.89 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery were down 2.1% at $5,049.40 an ounce. Spot silver prices declined 4% to $80.99 per ounce.
The US dollar hovered near a three-month high hit last week, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. The US dollar index rose to 99.695 against the basket of currencies. The US 10-year Treasury yields also climbed to a near one-month high, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
A surge in crude oil prices stoked inflation fears and delayed rate-cut expectations, weighing on the safe-haven demand and pushing gold prices down.
Meanwhile, the US-Iran war in the Middle East escalated, while Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader.
In other commodities, spot platinum prices fell 3.8% to $2,054.65, and palladium prices declined 2.1% at $1,590.32.
Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on Monday, following weakness in international bullion prices as a stronger dollar weighed on the prices of precious metals.
MCX gold rate today for April futures contracts opened 0.6% lower at ₹1,60,651 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,61,634 level. MCX silver price for May futures contracts opened 0.29% lower at ₹2,67,497 per kilogram as against its previous close of ₹2,68,285 level.
Aluminium prices in London hit their highest level in nearly four years, as the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East heightened concerns about tighter global supplies. Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since March 31, 2022, at $3,544 per metric ton earlier in the session. It was up 1.77% at $3,507 per ton, Reuters reported. The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3.29% to 25,310 yuan ($3,658.15) per ton, after touching its highest since January 30 at 25,860 yuan earlier in the session.
A surge in crude oil prices stoked inflation fears and delayed rate-cut expectations, weighing on the safe-haven demand and pushing gold prices down. Crude oil prices rose sharply to over $100 per barrel amid fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, as per CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The odds of a June hold, which were below 43% last week, climbed to more than 51%.
