Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Comex gold prices flat after Donald Trump says US-Iran war could end soon; silver rises

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international markets were largely steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious about Middle East tensions, after US President Donald Trump said he thinks the US-Iran “is very complete”.
Spot gold prices eased 0.1% to $5,131.24 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $5,141.40. Spot silver rose 0.4% to $87.32 per ounce.
The US dollar fell 0.4%, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Donald Trump predicted a quick end to the war - ahead of the initial four-week time frame he had laid out - even as Iran’s hardliners rallied behind new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, signalling no willingness to back down any time soon, Reuters reported.
The US-Iran war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, driving crude oil prices significantly higher. Higher energy costs fuelled inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for a near-term cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but low rates boost its appeal as a zero-yield asset.
In other commodities, spot platinum prices fell 0.6% to $2,168.52 and palladium prices eased 0.1% to $1,689.11.
Gold prices rose to around $5,180 an ounce, recouping losses from the previous session, as the US dollar weakened after President Trump signaled that the conflict in the Middle East could end soon. Investors now await key US inflation data, including the CPI and PCE, due later this week, for fresh cues on the Fed's policy outlook.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities said MCX gold rate for April futures is likely to experience the positive momentum and ₹1,63,000 per 10 grams is resistance for intraday today.
Sentiment improved after President Donald Trump indicated the military operation involving Iran could end soon, describing it as a short-term effort.
According to Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory, gold prices may get support at $5,120 level, while resistance is seen at $5,260 level. MCX gold prices are likely to get support at ₹1,58,800 level and resistance is seen at ₹1,62,500 level.
“Gold prices look to get resistance at $5,200, failure to break above the same can take prices again towards $5,164 - $5,148 levels, while above the same can test $5,216,” Kedia said.
In a phone interview, President Donald Trump said the Iran war could end soon, claiming Iranian forces have “no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” putting the US “very far” ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimate. On Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said, “I have no message for him. None, whatsoever,” and hinted at a potential replacement without elaboration. He noted ships are currently moving through the Strait of Hormuz but said he is “thinking about taking it over” and warned Iran against further actions.
