US job data to India's GDP: Top triggers that may impact gold price next week

Going forward, the major highlight of the next week would be the US non-farm payroll and unemployment rate data, which would be keenly watched by the market participants to gauge the health of the US economy. Apart from that, inflation figures from Europe would provide some clues for next month’s ECB policy actions, while manufacturing data from the US, China, and Europe will be on investors’ radar later in the week. The dollar index movement would be quite crucial as the greenback took a breather after approaching two-decade highs of around the 109.29 mark but again regained strength while finding strong support at the 108 mark. As long as the dollar sustains above the same, it will remain a key headwind for gold prices. Indian GDP numbers and industrial output data during the week would also act as a key trigger for the rupee movement, which will further impact domestic gold prices.