US Midterm Election Results: Gold price falls 22% from peak before Dhanteras; should you buy after setback to Trump?

Gold price outlook: Victory by Democrats in the US midterm elections have added a fresh dimension to the gold price outlook, with the precious metal rising around 2% on Wednesday as the US dollar weakened. Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the US midterm elections on Tuesday (November 3, 2026), winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate and dealing a major blow to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

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The election developments come at a time when domestic gold prices remain more than 22% below their 2026 peak, following a sharp correction driven by rising crude oil prices, inflation concerns and expectations of higher US interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were quoted at ₹1,42,471 per 10 grams, up around 2%. Internationally, spot gold climbed 2.2% to $4,016.01 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 2.2% to $4,026.90.

US midterm election results: Why are they important for gold prices? The victory gives Democrats the power to block Trump's proposals and investigate alleged corruption during the final two years of his presidency. Voters delivered a strong message of dissatisfaction with the administration, expressing anger over rising living costs, tariffs and the war against Iran, which has pushed fuel prices higher.

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Trump, who has previously questioned election results, struck a conciliatory note after the defeat. In an interview with The New York Times, he said he was "absolutely willing to accept those results" and promised to "work with the Democrats."

Voter dissatisfaction with Trump and his agenda has been a key feature of the election, with many voters blaming his administration for persistently high prices. The early Democratic gains have coincided with a weaker US dollar, supporting gold prices.

However, the election outcome is only one factor influencing bullion. Investors are also watching US inflation and labour-market data for clues about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions.

However, today's recovery does not necessarily signal a sustained turnaround. Lower oil prices have eased some inflation concerns, but expectations of tighter US monetary policy continue to cloud the outlook.

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"The market is balancing softer energy prices against the prospect of tighter US monetary policy. Investors continue to price in a 78% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December," said Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com.

Subburaj said higher interest rates and a stronger dollar tend to weigh on gold and silver by increasing the cost of holding non-yielding assets. US midterm election results and upcoming labour-market data could also influence the dollar, bond yields and the Fed's policy outlook.

Gold outlook: Why experts remain positive in the long term Despite the sharp correction, and following Trump's latest defeat, experts continue to believe the longer-term investment case for gold remains intact. Central-bank purchases and a gradual shift in investor preference towards gold as an alternative to the US dollar could continue to support demand. However, movements in US bond yields, the dollar and the rupee will remain important price drivers.

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"The long-term outlook for gold remains positive, supported by central banks increasing their gold purchases and the gradual shift in investor preference towards gold as an alternative to the US dollar," said Avinash Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Equity at Bandhan Life.

Agarwal said gold would remain sensitive to US bond yields, dollar movements and the US government's fiscal policies. For Indian investors, rupee movements would also influence domestic prices. He added that progress in addressing the US fiscal deficit could create near-term pressure on gold, while the absence of such progress could support its positive momentum.

Gold price prediction: Can gold hit ₹ 1.8 lakh by Dhanteras 2027? The recent correction could offer long-term investors an opportunity to accumulate gold gradually, but the near-term outlook remains uncertain. The December 2026 Fed meeting, geopolitical developments and inflation trends are likely to determine the metal's next major move.

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"In the short term, gold faces continued downside risk and is expected to consolidate, as it is currently trading below its critical support zone of ₹1,20,633," said Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst – Commodities at Axis Direct.

Gaglani expects gold to test $ ₹1,12,710 and ₹1,09,663 if the anticipated December 2026 Fed rate hike materialises. However, he believes the remaining downside risk is limited to around 5%-8%. A geopolitical peace agreement and easing inflation could create room for the Federal Reserve to cut rates, providing a fresh catalyst for gold.

"Investors are advised to begin accumulating gold in a staggered, systematic manner at these lower valuations. We maintain a long-term bullish outlook with a price target of 165,000 to 180,000 levels by next Dhanteras," Gaglani suggested.

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Meanwhile, NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity at Ventura, said domestic physical demand could provide support even as global financial indicators remain bearish.

"Despite intensifying geopolitical tensions, Gold has struggled to retain its traditional 'safe haven' allure. Going on to November 2026, it’s a fascinating tug-of-war between bearish global financial indicators and constant domestic physical demand," Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy expects festive and wedding purchases to help absorb institutional selling. Ventura sees gold trading between $3,900 and $4,200, or ₹1,40,000- ₹1,50,000, in November 2026. It expects prices to test $3,900 ahead of the December Fed meeting, with domestic support at ₹1,41,000- ₹1,45,000 and strong resistance at ₹1,52,000.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.