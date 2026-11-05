US Midterm Elections Results Impact on Dhanteras Shopping: Gold, silver prices regain shine after Trump's loss? Buy?

US Midterm Elections Results Impact on Dhanteras Shopping: After the humiliating setback to Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections, gold and silver rates have bounced back strongly. After hitting below ₹1,39,000 per 10 gm in India, the gold rate today is around ₹1,45,000 per 10 gm. Likewise, silver rates today is around ₹1,90,000 per kg in India after hitting close to ₹1,80,000 in the recent crash.

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According to market experts, gold and silver prices are rising ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali 2026, which is good news for Indian investors. They said the US Midterm Election results have cast doubt on the smooth functioning of the US administration, as the chances of a shutdown and other policy paralysis are expected to hit the US economy hard. This has put the US dollar under pressure, leading to profit-booking in the US bond market. However, they said that an AI meltdown is the next trigger, which will further fuel gold and silver prices in Samvat 2083. They advised investors to buy gold and silver in whatever form they prefer, expecting a big upside in Samvat 2083. They said that gold and silver price crash ahead of Dhanteras 2026 and Diwali 2026 is a good opportunity for Dhanteras shopping and one should not miss this opportunity for wealth creation.

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US Midterm Election results impact on gold, silver rates

Decoding the impact of US Midterm Election Results 2026 on the gold and silver prices, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The humiliating defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections is expected to put policy paralysis in the US administration. This has put the US dollar under pressure, leading to profit-booking in the US bond market. So, the smart money is shifting from bonds and currencies to equities, gold, silver and other assets. So, the recent crash in the gold and silver price is providing a big opportunity to investors for wealth creation.”

Gold, silver price target 2026 in India Speaking on the gold and silver price target 2026 in India, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “The COMEX gold rate is expected to finish at $4,400 per ounce, and gold price in India is expected to finish above ₹1,50,000 per 10 gm in a normal case and around ₹1,55,000 in a bull case.”

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The PACE 360 expert said that silver prices are expected to settle around $60 per ounce in the international market, whereas silver price in India is expected to settle above ₹2,00,000 per kg in the normal case and around ₹2,10,000 per kg in the bull case.

Reminded about his previous target prices of gold and silver by the end of December 2026, the PACE 360 expert said that price targets have been revised due to the delay in the AI meltdown.

Samvat 2083 | Gold, silver price target 2026 in India On the Samvat 2083 target for gold and silver prices in India, Anuj Gupta said, “Gold price in the international market is expected to cross $5,000 per ounce in Samvat 2083, and the gold price in India is expected to end around ₹1,70,000 per 10 gm by the end of Samvat 2083.”

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On the silver price target in India in Samvat 2083, Anuj Gupta said, "Silver prices are expected to end around $80 per ounce in the international market, whereas silver price in India is expected to end around ₹2,80,000 per kg in a normal case and at ₹3,00,000 per kg in a bull case.

The SEBI-registered market expert said that three triggers will be important for a gold and silver price rally in Samvat 2083: a US bond market crash, an AI meltdown, and lower interest rates. He said that a cooling in crude oil prices after the US Midterm Elections is expected to ease pressure on central banks to raise rates, and they may start slashing interest rates after turning hawkish in recent policy reviews.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).