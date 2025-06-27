US oil/gas rig count falls for 4th month to Oct 2021 low, Baker Hughes says

By Scott DiSavino

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a fourth month in a row to the lowest since October 2021, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by seven to 547 in the week to June 27.

Baker Hughes said oil rigs fell by six to 432 this week, also their lowest since October 2021, while gas rigs decreased by two to 109.

In June, drillers cut 16 oil and gas rigs, putting the total count down for a fourth month in a row for the first time since June 2024.

The oil and gas rig count declined by about 5% in 2024 and 20% in 2023 as lower U.S. oil and gas prices over the past couple of years prompted energy firms to focus more on boosting shareholder returns and paying down debt rather than increasing output.

The independent exploration and production (E&P) companies tracked by U.S. financial services firm TD Cowen said they planned to cut capital expenditures by around 3% in 2025 from levels seen in 2024.

That compares with roughly flat year-over-year spending in 2024, and increases of 27% in 2023, 40% in 2022 and 4% in 2021.

Even though analysts forecast U.S. spot crude prices would decline for a third year in a row in 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected crude output would rise from a record 13.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 to around 13.4 million bpd in 2025.

On the gas side, the EIA projected an 84% increase in spot gas prices in 2025 would prompt producers to boost drilling activity this year after a 14% price drop in 2024 caused several energy firms to cut output for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for the fuel in 2020.