US says no 'red line', but no rapid increase in India oil imports from Russia
2 min read.07:07 PM ISTAgencies
Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February
The United States will not set any "red line" for India on its energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a "rapid acceleration" in purchases, a top US official said on Thursday during a visit to New Delhi.
Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, data compiled by Reuters shows.
"Friends don't set red lines," Daleep Singh, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, told reporters, adding however that its partners in Europe and Asia had been urged to cut their reliance on "an unreliable energy supplier".
Singh spoke ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's arrival in the Indian capital for a two-day trip.
Russia has long been India's biggest supplier of defence equipment, despite growing purchases from the United States in the past decade. Defence analysts say Russian supplies are more cost-competitive and vital for India as it faces a superior Chinese military.
Reuters reported that Russia is offering India steep discounts on the direct sale of oil as mounting international pressure lowers the appetite for its barrels elsewhere following the invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions-hit nation is offering its flagship Urals grade to India at discounts of as much as $35 a barrel on prices before the war to lure India to lift more shipments, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations. Headline Brent prices have risen about $10 since then, implying an even larger reduction from current prices.
Russia wants India to take 15 million barrels contracted for this year just to begin with, they said, adding the talks are taking place at government level.
Russia has also offered rupee-ruble-denominated payments using Russia’s messaging system SPFS, that could make trading more attractive for India, they said. No final decision has been taken and the matter will probably be discussed when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in India for a two-day visit Thursday.
The direct purchase is expected to involve Russia’s Rosneft PJSC and the Asian nation’s biggest processor Indian Oil Corp., which have an optional term contract -- that’s rarely used -- for close to 15 million barrels a year. It’s not clear what the upper end of the buying might be, but India is thought to have limited appetite for the grades being offered.
That contract has a built-in clause that Indian Oil will buy only when it’s economical, the people said, adding a discount offered by Russia could make the oil trade viable even at a higher freight.
