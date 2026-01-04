Oil markets were already saturated heading into 2026. Events in Venezuela and Iran could exacerbate the problem even more.
Venezuela, Iran could further pressure oil prices in 2026
SummaryEven before the latest developments in Caracas and Tehran, forecasts pointed to an oversupply of crude this year.
Oil markets were already saturated heading into 2026. Events in Venezuela and Iran could exacerbate the problem even more.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More