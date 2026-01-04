Venezuela, Iran could further pressure oil prices in 2026

The timing of the U.S. move in Venezuela matters as much as the move itself. The country holds more than 300 billion barrels of proven reserves, but production has been stranded near one million barrels a day for years due to underinvestment and infrastructure decay. While meaningful output gains would still require years of capital and political stabilization, U.S. involvement reshapes long-term expectations. For oil markets, even the outline of such a pathway signals that a massive pool of sidelined supply may no longer be permanently off the table.