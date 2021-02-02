Want to buy gold, silver? 10 latest developments you should know

Gold and silver has been in focus after the Indian government in Budget 2021 on Monday cut import duty on the precious metals. In global markets, silver has been in focus over past few days as prices surged with retail investors piling into the market following calls on social media to push prices up. Analysts expect prices to remain volatile in the near term.

Here are 10 developments retail investors in gold and silver should know:

1) On Monday, the Indian government cut import duties on gold and silver, leading to sharp intra-day volatility in prices. On Monday, gold prices on MCX fell about ₹2,000 per 10 gram intra day after the Budget proposals were announced but ended the day paring bulk of the losses.

2) The government cut import duties on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%, but imposed a 2.5% cess - a separate tax - on the imports.

3) Analysts say that gold imports into India would effectively attract 10.75% tax against 12.5% earlier. India imports bulk of its gold requirement and domestic prices include import duty and 3% GST.

4) Today on MCX, gold futures were trading about 0.8% lower at ₹48,340 per 10 gram, tracking weak global rates. In global markets, spot gold dipped 0.2% to $1,855.76 per ounce.

5) "Immediate support of $1800 likely is to hold the downside and would trigger recovery pullbacks in prices. However, a direct rise above $1885 is needed to stabilise the momentum," said Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services.

6) Mr Hareesh expects gold prices to remain supported on "weak US dollar and hopes of fresh economic stimulus measures from the US".

7) "But signs of improved global economic sentiment and firm equities may restrict major gains in the commodity. On the domestic side, a cut in custom duty in the recent union budget could boost retail demand," he added.

8) In global markets, today silver dropped 2% after hitting a eight-year high in the previous session. Spot silver slipped 1.6% to $28.52 an ounce after jumping 7.3% to hit its highest since February 2013 at $30.03 on Monday.

In Indian markets, on MCX, silver prices crashed 4% or ₹3,000 to ₹70,835 per kg, following a ₹7,000 surge in past three sessions.

9) The recent volatility in prices promoted CME Group to raise Comex 5000 Silver Futures maintenance margins by 17.9% on Monday. Margins are deposits mandated by exchanges to mitigate default risks while investors trade in futures markets. They are typically raised at times of price volatility.

10) The retail frenzy that started last week has left global dealers scrambling for bars and coins to meet demand, while also pushing the US Commodities regulator to monitor the market. A top official of US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday said the agency is "closely monitoring" recent activity in silver markets, as volatility in equity markets spilled into trading of the precious metal. (With Agency Inputs)

