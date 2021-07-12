Wave of bullish oil bets drives big price moves

Last week, prices briefly hit their highest point in more than six years on July 6 before ending the day down more than 2%. The volatility continued, with oil frequently changing directions before surging Friday and ending the week down slightly at about $74.50 a barrel. One reason investors cited for sharp reversals in a matter of minutes during trading sessions was the bullish positioning. With so many analysts anticipating further gains, the slightest bit of bad news can prompt traders to unwind some of their holdings.

