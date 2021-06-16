The price of physical gold has declined in the last five days, raising doubts in the minds of investors who had bought into the yellow metal when prices were 20-25% below last year’s peak.

Gold began its recovery from its early-2021 lows soon after the Union Budget on 1 February reduced customs duty by 5%, while introducing a new cess of 2.5%. However, after gaining nearly 10% from the lows of nearly ₹46,000 per 10gm of 24-carat gold to over ₹52,000 in the last two months, it has dropped ₹800-1,000 in just a week. The reasons: Fall in global prices, stronger rupee and weak demand amid continuing local curbs.

Gold has dipped ₹300 in Mumbai and ₹800 each in Kerala and Delhi, to touch ₹48,500, ₹49,400 and ₹51,700, respectively, over the last five days. Gold prices vary across cities and states due to varying taxes, hauling costs and margins.

On Wednesday, investors were awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting expected later at night, for clarity on inflation and monetary policy direction. An analyst, however, said it is likely to be a non-event and may result in merely another minor correction.

Despite recent fluctuations, industry officials believe gold prices will resume climbing in a month. “Russia National Wealth Fund has decided to buy euros, yuan and gold, and ditch the US dollar. By June-end, it will hold 20% of its assets in gold," Raghu G., general manager, bullion, Manappuram Jewellers Ltd, said. He said a key trigger is the Basel-III rules—to be implemented in Europe by June-end. Under Basel III framework, gold will become a zero-risk tier-I asset and financial institutions will keep it as reserves, leading to a surge in demand.

Industry officials said several banks and gold loan lenders are currently auctioning some of the jewellery pledged with them.

Navneet Damani, vice-president, commodities research, Motilal Oswal, said domestic demand has been shallow.

“Our marriage season has gone for a toss. Shops are shut because of extended lockdowns," Damani said.

Damani said the correction is intermittent. “After international prices rallied from $1,740 a troy ounce to $1,920, this was expected. “However, rising global inflation will be a key factor driving up the prices," he said. One troy ounce is 31.1gm.

Damani targets ₹57,000 for 10gm of gold in India in next 15-18 months. Despite being one of the biggest consumers of gold, India is not a price-maker, Damani said. “We are price-takers. International factors continue to sway prices."

Industry executives said China’s recent decision to give domestic and international banks permission to import large amounts of gold into the country has pushed up demand in the international market. China is the world’s largest gold consumer. Like India, China also faced a drop in gold imports in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, spot gold in the international market was nearly steady at around $1,860 per troy ounce. On Monday, it had fallen to its lowest since 17 May at $1,840 on Monday.

In a presentation, MKS (Switzerland) SA, one of the biggest international traders of gold, has predicted that gold prices would touch $2,300 per ounce. “We expect 2021 to be another bullish year."

