Weak demand takes sheen off yellow metal

Despite recent fluctuations, industry officials believe gold prices will resume climbing in a month. “Russia National Wealth Fund has decided to buy euros, yuan and gold, and ditch the US dollar. By June-end, it will hold 20% of its assets in gold," Raghu G., general manager, bullion, Manappuram Jewellers Ltd, said. He said a key trigger is the Basel-III rules—to be implemented in Europe by June-end. Under Basel III framework, gold will become a zero-risk tier-I asset and financial institutions will keep it as reserves, leading to a surge in demand.