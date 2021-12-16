Wedding rush sends India’s gold imports surging to six-year high

About 2.5 million ceremonies are estimated to have taken place since mid-November, around a quarter of this year’s expected annual total, after the government eased some restrictions around gatherings. It’s a stark turnaround for India’s jewellers, who have seen demand hammered for almost two years as the coronavirus led to the postponement of many weddings -- a key source of demand for the nation that considers buying and gifting of gold as auspicious -- while broader financial hardship further curbed purchases.