What EU sanctions on Russian LNG would mean for global gas
Europe and allies plan to ban use of EU ports for re-exporting Russian LNG, potentially angering key buyers like China and India. The move aims to cut off Novatek's access to EU stopovers, complicating shipping logistics and raising costs for Russian LNG exports to Asia.
Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe and its allies have looked for ways to curb Moscow’s fossil fuel revenues without inflicting higher energy costs on their own citizens. The latest plan: ban use of European Union ports for re-exporting liquefied natural gas.
